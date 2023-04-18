GraceTime TV Live: Obesity Nation with special guest Dr Tracey Stroup ND

OBESITY NATION: Causes, Long Term Effects and Practical Solutions.

Many people today don’t realize they are not fat.

They are inflamed due to toxicity and deficiencies.

Join Mary Grace and Dr Tracey Stroup for this timely discussion on one of the most pressing health issues of our time: Obesity.

As people become more aware of the toxic connection between our food supply and industrial agriculture and pharmaceuticals, it's vital that we understand how it affects our health and what we can do about it.

And that we pinpoint the causes so we can avoid them.

But who can we trust to give us the truth?

Dr Tracey Stroup is Naturopathic Doctor, Certified Natural Health Professional, a Level 2 Digestive Specialist, Master Herbalist, and an Aroma Therapist.

Tracey has been in the health and wellness industry for over 25 years.

Join Dr Tracey's course starting April 19th: https://odem.cloud/program-details/1865