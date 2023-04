Live From The Bunker 572: Up, Up, and Away | Superman at 85

He's 85 years old today.

The Man of Steel.

The Big Blue Boy Scout.

Rocketed to Earth as an infant, the sole survivor of the destruction of his home planet, Kal-El grew up the adopted son of Kansas farmers.

With amazing powers beyond those of mortal men, Clark Kent serves as a champion for the people as Superman.

He's a hero.

He's an inspiration and role model.