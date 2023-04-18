🔵 Noon Prayer Watch | 4/18/2023

Join us as we stand at the Noon hour for what occurs at the midnight hour.
We have prophetic on how to navigate, and we will pray for that today.
Join us as we stand at the Noon hour for what occurs at the midnight hour.
We have prophetic on how to navigate, and we will pray for that today.
This week commences the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. We want to devote time today to remember these events from history..
Today we want to give updates and pray for the most recent events in Israel, SCOTUS and Lawlessness in the Land. Join us as we give..