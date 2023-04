SNP leader Humza Yousaf outlines 'fresh start for Scotland'

Scotland First minister Humza Yousaf speaks about his plans for the country calling them a "fresh start for Scotland".

He says his party has three distinct missions, centred around "equality, opportunity, and community".

He goes on to discuss restrictions to alcohol advertising, saying that he "supports wholeheartedly" on the aims of "reducing harm to children".

Report by Rowlandi.

