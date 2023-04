Gary Gensler SEC Hearing, Ralph Yarl Update and more (Call in Show)

The House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry in his initial arguments accused Gary Gensler of failing to explain how crypto firms should comply with the laws.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair faced the House Financial Services Committee in a hearing on the SEC’s oversight.

In a pre-hearing testimony document, Gensler repeated his stance on the crypto market assets already being compatible with the existing securities laws.