PSG Fans Finally Chanted Messi's Name But Messi Left Without Greeting Them vs Lens!

In a 3-1 victory over Lens, PSG secured the win and Messi gained back respect as he scored a goal.

After Messi's stunning goal against Lens, PSG fans chanted his name, but it seemed to be too late.

Following the match, Messi exchanged shirts with his Argentina teammate and left the field without acknowledging the fans.

The behavior of PSG fans has still affected Messi as they booed him in four consecutive matches.

One can watch Messi leaving early during the match against Lens.