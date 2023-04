Raph Yarl, SCOTUS Deals With Abortion Once More, Texas Shenanigans, and IRS Disempowerment?

Today, I go over the Ralph Yarl shooting situation over ding-dong bang bang, SCOTUS to deal with the emergency issue of the 5th Circuit's decision on Mifepristone's safety, Texas has a couple of fun topics we'll see when we get to it, and IRS gets slapped with less power.