[Rebel Civics] The Truth About Tax Day

April 18 is Theft Day for 2023.

Also known as tax day, income taxes are due.

Behind the IRS tax form is a gun.

The IRS has 5 million rounds of ammunition.

Why?

Because income tax is theft.

Keith discusses what income tax really is, its history, the 1788 Constitution’s prohibition on income tax, and the effect of the states in 1913 handing the federal government the new power of income taxation.