The Bar Room Podcast #44 (Vanessa Hudgens, E-40, Lilo & Stitch, Guardians Vol. 3, Jamie Foxx)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast: Former Disney Star Vanessa Hudgens Promotes Satanic Witchcraft With Her Tubi Film, Rapper E-40 blames racism for getting kicked out of the Warriors/Kings game last week, Progressives who defended the Little Mermaid casting are crying that the Lilo & Stitch is 'too white', Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a strong chance of bombing at the box office, and Jamie Foxx is hospitalized with a coincidence and the media is making sure no one asks any questions about his condition.