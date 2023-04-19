Evil Dead Rise Movie Clip - Dead By Dawn

Evil Dead Rise Movie Clip - Dead By Dawn Plot synopsis: “In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment.

The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.” Gabrielle Echols (Reminiscence), Morgan Davies (The End) and Nell Fisher (Splendid Isolation) star alongside Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan.