Suns Bounce Back in Game 2, Tie Series vs. Clippers

The Suns bounce back to even the series with the Clippers at a game apiece.
After trailing early, Phoenix tied things up at the half and pulled away late with Devin Booker leading the scoring.
The Suns bounce back to even the series with the Clippers at a game apiece.
After trailing early, Phoenix tied things up at the half and pulled away late with Devin Booker leading the scoring.
New bettors can take advantage of these Phoenix Suns sportsbook promos to grab boosted odds, bonus bets and other creative offers...