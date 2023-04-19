Suzuki GSX-8S Design Preview

Deliveries to Suzuki dealerships of the new GSX-8S will start next week.

The wait is over, the street fighter completes the series of launches of Hamamatsu's 2023 novelties, which began with the V-Strom 650 Explorer and continued with the V-Strom 1050 MY23 range and with the adventurous V-Strom 800DE.

With the latter, the GSX-8S shares the technical platform, which has as its main element an innovative parallel twin-cylinder engine with 270° crank mechanism with exceptional efficiency.

The GSX-8S plays a strategic role for Suzuki, because it enters as an absolute protagonist in what is one of the most important and lively segments of the market, that of mid-engined naked bikes.

The GSX-8S is placed halfway between the timeless SV650 and the gritty GSX-S950 and GSX-S1000, with which it shows a certain family feeling in terms of aesthetics.

The new street fighter marks an evolution of Hamamatsu's most recent stylistic features and adopts essential superstructures that express dynamism.

The pointed top fairing, with overlapping LED headlights, position lights and arrows, together with the 14-litre tank and side scoops, contrasts with the minimalist tail and the short and compact exhaust terminal, to make the bike appear leaning forward and ready to shoot.

With their streamlined shapes, the superstructures leave both the mechanics and the frame and seat post structure visible, made with a tubular steel trellis.

The light and compact engine is a 776 cm3 parallel twin with DOHC DOHC distribution and four valves per cylinder.

The technicians have chosen a configuration that manages to combine a generous throw from low revs and a lot of vivacity in the long run with extraordinary efficiency.

Maximum torque is 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm, while peak power is 61 kW (83 hp) at 8,500 rpm, with consumption of 4.2 l/100 km in the WMTC mixed cycle.

The bike is also available in a depowered 35 kW (48 hp) version for A2 license holders.