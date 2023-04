Highlights from the Audi Press Conference at Auto Shanghai 2023

At Auto Shanghai 2023, Audi and its two joint-venture partners – First Automotive Works (FAW) and SAIC Motor - showcase their product portfolio for China on a joint booth.

Sustainable premium mobility is taking center stage with a lineup of all-electric Audi vehicles.

The Formula 1 show car featuring the four rings’ signature livery as well as the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept and the Audi urbansphere concept are displayed publicly in China for the first time.