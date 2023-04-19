Beijing hospital fire death toll rises, director detained

A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Beijing Changfeng Hospital, leaving nearly at least 29 people dead and scores of other people injured.
Twelve people, including the hospital's director, have been detained in connection with the fire.
Beijing (AFP) April 19, 2023
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday they had detained a dozen people over a hospital fire..
BEIJING — The death toll rose to 29 on Wednesday from a fire at a Beijing hospital that was one of the Chinese capital’s..