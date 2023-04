'Something seriously wrong with running of CBI' says Labour

Peter Kyle from the Labour Party says the CBI "has got to fix itself" and "swiftly" after former boss Tony Danker was dismissed for alleged misconduct.

He says "we can't trust what they say" until the organisation rebuilds its image.

Report by Rowlandi.

