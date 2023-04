Labour: Conservatives 'haven't got the economy right'

Labour's Peter Kyle discusses inflation figures released today but despite the drop, says it "won't be felt by a single person".

He says there are "real challenges in our economy" that has been "mismanaged" by the government.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn