Sudan's military accuses rival RSF of violating ceasefire as fighting continues

Sudan's armed forces on Wednesday accused the rival Rapid Support Forces of failing to implement an internationally brokered truce for humanitarian purposes, leading to the continuation of fighting for a fifth day.
By Mike Eckel
(RFE/RL) — In the Sudanese capital, civilians cower behind interior walls, fearing flying window glass..
Dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed as the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of..
Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force engaged in fierce fighting Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in country,..