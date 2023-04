Rishi Sunak faces questions in Commons after Easter recess

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed during Prime Minister's Questions, with the PM accusing the Labour leader of being 'soft on crime' and Starmer blaming the Conservatives for overseeing the breakdown of public services.

Report by Rowlandi.

