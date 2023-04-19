Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemorated on 80th anniversary

Exhibition in Warsaw brings to light unearthed artefacts from World War II Jewish ghetto
euronews (in English)
An exhibition at the Kordegarda gallery, presenting artefacts found during excavations in the Warsaw ghetto, comes just in time for..
Tova Gutstein was a child when the Nazis put down the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Now 90, she is one of the few remaining survivors who..