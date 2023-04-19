RISE UP 4.19.23 @9am: THE POWER OF GOD IN YOU!

RISE UP Ep.#90!

The power of God is running through your veins.

The power of God dwells within your soul.

You have the ability to tear down or build up nations.

You have the ability to think something, speak it into existence and be present for whatever it is that you want to accomplish and achieve.

However, having that power along with the temptations of the devil can put you in a tough spot sometimes.

How do you tame those desires knowing that you can use the power of thought, speech and presence to get what you want?

Let's break it down and discuss it today.

Please help me spread the #gospelnotgossip