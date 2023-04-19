Reid: It Wouldn’t Surprise Me if the Guy Who Shot the Black Teen at His Door Is a Fox News Viewer

REID: “It was easier than putting Tucker Carlson et al.

On the stand.

I mean, the reality is their business model is to continue to lie about democracy, to stoke hate and even violent rage.

I mean, we are seeing January 6th defendants say they were radicalized by Fox News.

You’re seeing them constantly touting Black Lives Matter as some evil entity, and then voila, you have people who think they ought to shoot Black Lives Matter people or shoot at them.

You have a young black man go to a door, and someone who — we don’t know what he watches on TV, but, you know, it wouldn’t shock me if he was watching a lot of black people or violent thugs and, ‘If the one comes to my door, I’ll kill him.’ So you combine a lot of guns and a lot of people who are literally being radicalized by a television network, there is no incentive for them to stop doing it.

Because if they don’t do it, Newsmax is out there, OANN is out there.

You saw just the threat of those networks rising caused them to dig deeper and to double down on the big lie.”