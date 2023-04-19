Viral Chelsea Handler Video Unknowingly Proves Her Critics Right | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Chelsea Handler’s reaction to Adam Sosnick of the Patrick Bet-David podcast’s comment about single women who are childfree by choice; Montana representative Zooey Zephyr’s unhinged comment regarding the state’s banning of kids trans surgeries and gender affirming care for kids suffering from gender dysphoria; drag queen Tiffany Fantasia explaining why it’s important for parents to be able to bring their kids to drag shows; Chris Christie attacking Ron DeSantis for his war with Disney; Lori Lightfoot defending the Chicago teens involved in the destructive street takeover; Democrat Robert Holden breaking ranks and admitting that NYC crime is the worst he’s seen it in his 71 years of living in New York; Eric Adams worrying about the carbon emissions from meat; Pete Buttigieg saying that car crashes and roadway fatalities are due to roads being racist; civil rights activist Bob Woodson telling Dr. Phil the truth about slavery and black slave owners; Scott Galloway telling the “Real Time with Bill Maher” audience why they should have kids; and much more.