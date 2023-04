Oliver Dowden: Cyber hacks are "ideologically motivated"

Oliver Dowden says ideology rather than financial gain is the motivation behind most computer hacks.

Speaking at the CyberUK conference in Belfast, the Cabinet minister also warned that the rise of groups associated with Russia is 'particularly concerning' Report by Rowlandi.

