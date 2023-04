Cannes jury head Ruben Östlund vows 'democratic' film festival

Swedish director Ruben Östlund vows to keep his ego in check as jury head at the Cannes Film Festival, promising that newcomers will get the chance to make their mark alongside the big names.

Östlund spoke to AFP in the garden of his townhouse on the Spanish island of Majorca about his excitement over leading the jury at the world's most prestigious film festival next month.