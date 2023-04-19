Russia's human rights Sakharov Center shutters but refuses to go down

"Without Sakharov's ideas, without this team's activity, I see no future for Russia," says Yan Rachinsky.

Moscow's Sakharov Center and human rights museum holds its last event after Russian authorities decided to evict the organisation from its premises, after nearly 30 years in operation.

Named after prominent Soviet human rights defender and Nobel prize winner Andrei Sakharov, the center is the latest group to be labelled a "foreign agent" and muzzled amid Russia's clampdown that followed the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

For many, like musician Darya Maglyovannaya, attending the last event at the center means "keeping your freedom."