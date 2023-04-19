Ex-Navy Pilot On His Chilling UFO Encounter Story

Joined the US Navy in 2009 and underwent years of rigorous training as a pilot, trained to be an expert observer.

But something happened in 2014 that led to him being the first active-duty pilot to publicly disclose regular sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

There have been over 500 reported UFO sightings in the US since 2004.

And for a long time, all that was good for was getting you called a conspiracy theorist.

Then in 2022, the Department of Defense admitted that some 171 unexplainable sightings displayed "unusual flight characteristics.” On this episode of Technality, we speak with Graves about what he saw and what he's trying to accomplish with his organization, Americans For Safe Aerospace.