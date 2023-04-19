Ex-Navy Pilot On His Chilling UFO Encounter Story
Ex-Navy Pilot On His Chilling UFO Encounter Story

Joined the US Navy in 2009 and underwent years of rigorous training as a pilot, trained to be an expert observer.

But something happened in 2014 that led to him being the first active-duty pilot to publicly disclose regular sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).

There have been over 500 reported UFO sightings in the US since 2004.

And for a long time, all that was good for was getting you called a conspiracy theorist.

Then in 2022, the Department of Defense admitted that some 171 unexplainable sightings displayed &quot;unusual flight characteristics.” On this episode of Technality, we speak with Graves about what he saw and what he&apos;s trying to accomplish with his organization, Americans For Safe Aerospace.