Macron loudly booed by angry French

French President Emmanuel Macron was loudly booed by crowds in eastern France on his first trip after signing the highly unpopular pensions reforms into law.
French President Emmanuel Macron was loudly booed by crowds in eastern France on his first trip after signing the highly unpopular pensions reforms into law.
Angry demonstrators in Paris set bins and plastic bags on Fire on Monday night, after the government survived two votes of..
Angry demonstrations sprang up across France after French President Emmanuel Macron forced a contentious pension reform through..