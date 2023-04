April Morning (1988) - Lexington Green

April 19th, 1775 a bunch of Massachusetts farmers and tradesmen picked a fight with the most powerful army the world had ever seen (to that time.) They did it because of high taxes and because the government had come to take their guns.

This is the birth of America.

This scene in this movie shows the moment when the course of the future was set (dramatized of course) I suggest the movie, and the book, but you should also study the true events.