Title Reveal Teaser for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Watch the official title reveal trailer for the action movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, directed by Adam Wingard.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Cast: Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit the big screen May 15, 2024!