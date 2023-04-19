U.S. Targeted Deadly Batches,They' Knew "It" Harmed & Killed, Naomi Wolf- Hillsdale College

Dr. Naomi Wolf at Hillsdale College with a very important speech.

Please listen and share.

When the world learns this information now out from Pfizer's own reports there will be a Revolution of such rightfully angry people.

55,000 Pfizer documents now read by medical professionals and put into reports, now published in a book The Pfizer Reports.

Proving they knew it harmed and killed and proving that was the agenda, to harm and kill off the population.

As outrageous and unbelievable as that is, it IS TRUE!

And when you finally are able to see this horrible truth, then it all fits, the entire plan from the rigged PCR tests to the mandates and control muzzles to dehumanize to the mandated extermination injections like sheep to the slaughter literally.

Now we must wake EVERYONE up how ever and say no more.

And make darn sure Robert Kennedy Jr is elected for President.

He knows all this evil, he's been fighting it this entire time and wrote the book The Real Anthony Fauci.

Naomi Wolf is a very brave lady and amazing Truth warrior.

Thank you Naomi.