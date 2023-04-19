Costa Rica

Costa Rica, literally "Rich Coast", officially the Republic of Costa Rica, is a country in the Central American region of North America, bordered by Nicaragua to the north, the Caribbean Sea to the northeast, Panama to the southeast and the Pacific Ocean.

On the southwestern and sea border with Ecuador to the south of Cocos Island.

It has a land area of ​​51,060 km2 with a population of about 5 million people.

An estimated 333,980 people live in the capital and largest city, San Jose, with about 2 million people living in the surrounding metropolitan areas.