Tying Your Own Halibut Tackle (ALASKA)

Most people, when they have herring on their line and it gets roughed up take the bait off and put a fresh one on.

What they don't realize is that the rough chewed up bait leaves an oily resident that creates a scent for other fish to come near your line.

So the best thing to do is keep the old bait on and ad another herring on your hook.