New York Votes to Ban Native American Mascot Names at Schools

CBS News reports that on April 18, the New York Board of Regents unanimously voted to ban public schools from appropriating Native American culture.

.

There are currently 55 school districts across New York with Native American-themed mascots.

The Shinnecock and Unkechaug Indian Nations say that the vote to ban Native American mascots was long overdue.

.

The mascot has been demonstrated both emotionally and medically to be damaging to Native children, who see that as a humiliation of their culture and their way of life, Chief Harry Wallace of the Unkechaug Indian Nation, via CBS News.

School districts are required to make the necessary changes by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

However some people, like NY resident Joe Kennedy, have criticized the decision.

I just think we are trying to erase something that doesn't need to be erased.

It's something of honor.

It's a sense of pride we have in our team, Joe Kennedy, parent of four children in New York, via CBS News.

Others, while disappointed, understand the call for change.

It would be nice to keep it, but I understand if it's offensive, NY student, via CBS News