Live from Thailand

Hi HI everyone, my name is Ann.

I'm a tradition woman from Thailand that went to school to work in tourism and hospitality industries.

Covid was a hard time for our country and many people lost a good portion of their income, including myself.

I used my savings to buy a computer to play games and share my culture with others to supplement my incoming if people find me entertaining.

I'm a modest person that lives in an apartment that couldn't even fit a car inside.

I love music, dancing and just generally being social.

If you enjoy spending time with me a 5 dollar tip is enough to buy me food for the day.

If I can make 100 dollars for the month it pays my rent so anything is apricated but not required.

I will talk and play games with people regardless.

Thank you for spending time with my channel.