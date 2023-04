You WON the Life Issue. OWN IT | Guest: Daniel Horowitz | 4/19/23

Steve discusses some extremely frustrating discourse happening in right-of-center politics regarding the life issue and why conservatives need to own the fact that Roe v.

Wade was overturned.

Then, the team plays a game of Buy, Sell, or Hold on a variety of topics.

Finally, Daniel Horowitz from the "Conservative Review" podcast joins the show to talk about how conservatives still live in fear of Donald Trump.