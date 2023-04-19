The Heart – it’s time to understand what it really is

The human heart is the gate that must be opened for this planet to turn into a blissful paradise.

This film serves to support people to find their personal paradise, i.e., to find true happiness and to experience a truly rewarding life.

This is within reach for each person on this planet in this very moment.

To get there one must understand three fundamental things about the heart.

One must understand what the heart is, what it means to live from the heart and how the heart can be healed.

Absorb the content of this video and you will have the answers to these three crucial questions.