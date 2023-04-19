Utah Issues State of Emergency As Melting Snow Is Likely to Cause Flooding

NPR reports that Utah Gov.

Spencer Cox issued the state of emergency on April 18.

We’re incredibly grateful for the moisture we’ve received this winter, but the extra rain and hefty snowpack present increasing flood risks as the snow melts, Utah Gov.

Spencer Cox, via statement.

By declaring a state of emergency, the state will be better able to tap into reserve funds to support flood response and mitigation efforts.

In short, we’ll be better prepared for what lies ahead this spring, Utah Gov.

Spencer Cox, via statement.

According to a memo issued by Gov.

Cox, some areas had snowpack levels at or above 200%.

NPR reports that as the record levels of snow melt in the state, "avalanches, landslides, mudslides and rockslides" could occur.

The $5 million that was earmarked for emergency management flood mitigation by the 2023 General Legislative Session has already been depleted.

The state of emergency will permit Utah to use State Disaster Recovery Restricted Account resources.

It will also allow Utah to request aid from the federal government and other states.

So far, as of April 7, over 1 million sandbags have been distributed to help prepare for flooding