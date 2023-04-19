Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2

Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer HD - The crew of the U.S.S.

Enterprise boldly returns for new adventures full of new life and new civilizations, and, of course, exploring strange new worlds.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S.

Enterprise.

The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S.

Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Paul Wesley, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Bruce Horak, Babs Olusanmokun release date June 15, 2023 (on Paramount Plus)