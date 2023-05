Episode 63: Indiana Progressives Aren't That Bright...

Today's episode will be the start of a new segment where we will be covering more localized politics in Indiana.

This episode, we will be covering a podcast called What The Gerrymandering featuring Heidi Beidinger and Stephanie Gerber Wilson of Hoosier Victory Alliance.

They spend the entire episode talking about how "evil" MAGA is and they are working with an organization that is affiliated with ActBlue called Every State Blue that has plan to flip "MAGA captured" states.