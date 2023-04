FUBAR Season 1

FUBAR Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From creator Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break): A CIA operative (Arnold Schwarzenegger) on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret.

Forced to go back into the field for one last job, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action, and humor.

That's it and that's all, for now... starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, Gabriel Luna release date May 25, 2023 (on Netflix)