3 reasons full auto should NOT be regulated

In this video I list 3 reasons why full auto should NOT be regulated or restricted, the reasons are as following (least important to most) 1: fun, we can all agree full auto has to be fun if You’re like me and haven’t shot full auto Yet, probably not fun for the wallet though, 2: the crime reduction in full auto firearm related crimes did drop however they were used in such a small amount of crimes it did almost nothing to lower gun violence all in all, and 3: the 2nd amendment, I don’t need to explain any further, make sure to check out the podcast channel and Adam’s channel