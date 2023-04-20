Stein V Mulvaney/Sam Brinton Is Mental/Ali Alexander ❤️s 🍆 | The Whiskey Capitalist | 4.19.23

We have so many stories for ya on this one.

Alex Stein trolls womanface extraordinaire Dylan Mulvaney (it seems that Mulvaney is having a rough go of it as of late).

“Non-Binary” ex-Biden administration Senior Department of Energy (DOE) official, Sam Brinton, agrees to undergo a court ordered mental health evaluation stemming from an airport baggage theft case.

Ali Alexander, ally and fellow “America First” member alongside Nick Fuentes, is facing allegations of soliciting minors for explicit pictures in exchange for political favors.

Also, Taylor Schabusiness (Lorena Bobbit 2.0) attacked her own court appointed attorney in the midst of a motion hearing in March and we just caught wind of it so we thought we would address it and find out when the court date is happening.

We also have funnies and all of the typical content you find with The Whiskey Capitalist Podcast.