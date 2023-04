Good Is Evil & Evil Is Good! U.N. Peacekeeper's Pedophile Rings!

Welcome to the Truther Odyssey where we seek the truth in a world full of disinformation and indoctrination.

We will be covering the United Nations and their peacemaker's pedophile ring.

Also Robert F Kennedy's announcement for running for President of the United States.

Also don't forget my book Project Baal: Rise of the Beast is for sale on Amazon in the link below.