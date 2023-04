Steel Toe Evening Show 04-19-23: Hackers Hack a Hack and Chucky Gets Arrested

Our final Evening show of the week and plenty to entertain you with.

Doc Til did a great job this morning, Matt Walsh got his Twitter hacked and Daily Wire claims more could have been hacked!

A New Zealand strong man is identifying as a woman to protest absurdity in sports, Elon Musk is removing the ban on dead naming, Johnathan Majors loses his management, and the actor who played Chucky is arrested for a very....in character crime.