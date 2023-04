Worthy is the Lamb

Join us for a captivating journey through Revelation 5:1-14, where we'll explore the powerful message of the Lamb who was slain and found worthy to open the scroll.

In this video, we'll dive into the symbolism and imagery of this important passage and discover the significance of the Lamb's sacrifice for humanity.

We'll also explore the powerful worship scene that takes place as the Lamb is declared worthy by every creature in heaven and earth.