Memphis Grizzlies Defeat Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2, 103-93

The Memphis Grizzlies came out victorious with a 103-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series, 1-1.
The Memphis Grizzlies came out victorious with a 103-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series, 1-1.
The Los Angeles Lakers take a one game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Lakers upset second seeds the Memphis Grizzlies with a 128-112 win in their Western Conference play-offs..