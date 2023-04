Yemen: At least 85 deceased and hundreds injured in a stampede during charity event | Oneindia News

In one of the deadliest stampedes that have been reported in a decade, more than 80 people were killed and hundreds injured at a charity distribution event in Yemen.

The latest tragedy to strike the war-torn country came days ahead of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

