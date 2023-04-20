Volkswagen ID.7 Interior Design

Volkswagen now presents the new ID.7, the brand’s first global electric model for the upper mid-size class.

The combination of ranges up to 700 kilometres (WLTP), superior powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies makes the ID.7 a comfortable limousine for long distance travel and opens up a new segment for the ID.

Family.

Almost five metres long, the model also has an enhanced customer-focused operating concept and a high-quality appearance.

The ID.7 launch is planned for this year in Europe and China, and from 2024 in North America.

The new electric drive has been optimised above all in terms of its energy consumption.

Depending on the battery sizes, it is predicted that WLTP ranges of up to 700 kilometres and charging capacities of up to about 200 kW will be possible.

The ID.7 therefore underlines its long-distance suitability for frequent drivers and fleet customers.The ID.7 is almost five metres long and was designed based on aerodynamic principles.

Its roof slopes elegantly to the rear in coupé style and contributes to achieving an excellent drag coefficient of about 0.23 depending on the vehicle equipment.

The long wheelbase and short overhangs create plenty of space in the vehicle interior for all occupants.