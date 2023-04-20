New US $325 million weapons package could signal Ukraine counteroffensive

A widely expected counteroffensive by Ukraine could be given fresh impetus by the latest round of US military aid.
The 36th round of assistance, worth $325 million, brings total US military aid to Ukraine close to $36 billion.
New US military aid package for Ukraine will include $500m worth of HIMARS, ammunition, anti-tank systems and radars, Reuters..