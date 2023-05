Why Do I Know Dylan Mulvaney?

I know Dylan Mulvaney because he is the answer to the question, “what is a woman”.

He is literally the ideal woman.

He is the man every woman should aspire to be.

10 million followers on TikTok, a billion views of his video series “Days of Girlhood”, and invited to White House to interview Joe Biden.

It makes sense that Budweiser, Nike, and other companies want to use him in their branding.